Amazon still hiring but in healthcare
No surprise but Amazon is slowingg down hiring.
“I don’t think that you’ll see us hiring at the same rates that we did,” said Jassy said at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. “But we’ll be hiring.”
One area you can expect to see Amazon hiring in more aggressively is healthcare, which Jassy views as a major growth opportunity that can complement its huge e-commerce and cloud computing services businesses.
Software Engineer
The new acquisition makes sense. Wondering what the plan is beyond the internal and aws angles. Marketplace for drugs?
