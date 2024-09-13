greggybobo in
Best PM Interview Prep resources for FAANG
I have interviews coming up at Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft and currently trying to land referrals to get interviews at Apple and Google. What are the best resources to prep?
Also please DM if you're willing to refer for Apple or Google 🙏
PaperPlanesProduct Manager
Bringing this thread back up that goes over FAANG PM tips: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/I8JfaP/how-to-bag-a-faang-pm-offer-in-2024
