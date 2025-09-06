Need advice ASAP

Receive an offer letter from a small size start up company got a 25% hike on my current package. for role of frontend developer but need to accept by 5 to 6 PM today! 😱 and Joining date is Oct 6th. Haven't resigned yet & have a 60-day notice period (can maybe negotiate to 30) Should I accept the offer & try for a counteroffer elsewhere? What happens if I accept but don't join? Or should I just resign now? Totally confused!