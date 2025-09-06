mrparuidev in  
Management Consultant  

Need advice ASAP

Receive an offer letter from a small size start up company got a 25% hike on my current package. for role of frontend developer but need to accept by 5 to 6 PM today! 😱 and Joining date is Oct 6th. Haven't resigned yet & have a 60-day notice period (can maybe negotiate to 30) Should I accept the offer & try for a counteroffer elsewhere? What happens if I accept but don't join? Or should I just resign now? Totally confused!

jfz
Software Engineer  
Ask for at least 4 business days to look over the terms and make a decision.

These “exploding offers” are just a tactic by the recruiter to get you to sign as soon as possible.

You should always push back so you have a clear mind before making a decision.
1
mrparuidev
Management Consultant  
I already asked this but hr didn't agree, so as of now If I accept it , later can I refuse to join ? Do any legal issues arise? If I get any better offer letter than this. 🤔

