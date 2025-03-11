Amazon Berlin (L5) offer negotiation

Poll

Hi All!

I recently interviewed for an L5 software developer role at AWS Berlin. The interview feedback is positive. The recruiter has asked me to come up with my salary expectations. I am not really sure what numbers I should put forth.

My background:

YoE: 4 years

Previous Experiences : StartUps

Location: Outside Germany





I know the typical Amazon salary is structured in Base + bonus + stock options form.

Also I have heard the taxes in Germany are also on the higher side. So is it a good idea to move to Germany?