Amazon Berlin (L5) offer negotiation
Hi All!
I recently interviewed for an L5 software developer role at AWS Berlin. The interview feedback is positive. The recruiter has asked me to come up with my salary expectations. I am not really sure what numbers I should put forth.
My background:
- YoE: 4 years
- Previous Experiences : StartUps
- Location: Outside Germany
I know the typical Amazon salary is structured in Base + bonus + stock options form.
Also I have heard the taxes in Germany are also on the higher side. So is it a good idea to move to Germany?
- What base salary should I be targeting?
- What bonus should I target?
- What overall yearly compensation I should be looking for?
- How much savings will I be able to do given that I will be living in Berlin?
madscienceSoftware Engineer an hour ago
