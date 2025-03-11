devilroman in  
Amazon Berlin (L5) offer negotiation

Hi All!

I recently interviewed for an L5 software developer role at AWS Berlin. The interview feedback is positive. The recruiter has asked me to come up with my salary expectations. I am not really sure what numbers I should put forth.

My background:

  • YoE: 4 years
  • Previous Experiences : StartUps
  • Location: Outside Germany


I know the typical Amazon salary is structured in Base + bonus + stock options form.

Also I have heard the taxes in Germany are also on the higher side. So is it a good idea to move to Germany?

  1. What base salary should I be targeting?
  2. What bonus should I target?
  3. What overall yearly compensation I should be looking for?
  4. How much savings will I be able to do given that I will be living in Berlin?

madscienceSoftware Engineer an hour ago
https://www.levels.fyi/companies/amazon/salaries/software-engineer/levels/sde-ii

