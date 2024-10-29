hubris140 in
Offer Review Wells Fargo Sr PM
In the final stage of negotiation, seems like "take it or leave it" numbers right now. Located in SF Bay Area. Not sure which level, most prob L5 or L6
Any thoughts?
Base: 210k
Bonus: 50k
RSU: 75k total vesting over 3 yrs
Sign on: 30k
Approx 290k over 3 yrs.
chuuj615Product Manager
What do you mean you're not sure which level? If you're already at the offer stage, shouldn't you know by now?
4
hubris140Product Manager
I meant that I’m not sure if it is L5, L6 etc. I know the title - senior PM.
1
