Technical Program Manager Level VI at Amazon

Hello All,


I'm interviewing for an Amazon Technical Program Manager Level VI role in NYC. I have 13 YOE as a TPM + 5 YOE as a PM/BA, primarily in AdTech / MarTech space.


I completed the HR screen and hopefully the Hiring Manager / TPM screen (went fairly well).


Any advice or useful links as it relates to salary expectations in NYC area and full loop / virtual interview preparation is greatly appreciated. :)


Thank you!!!


It looks like L6 PMs at Amazon in New York are getting around ~$300k TCs. https://www.levels.fyi/companies/amazon/salaries/product-manager/levels/senior-product-manager?searchText=new+york&offset=10
Thank you! I should have spelled it out, Technical Program Manager. But I will apply the filter, thanks!

