Technical Program Manager Level VI at Amazon

Hello All,





I'm interviewing for an Amazon Technical Program Manager Level VI role in NYC. I have 13 YOE as a TPM + 5 YOE as a PM/BA, primarily in AdTech / MarTech space.





I completed the HR screen and hopefully the Hiring Manager / TPM screen (went fairly well).





Any advice or useful links as it relates to salary expectations in NYC area and full loop / virtual interview preparation is greatly appreciated. :)





Thank you!!!





﻿#amazon﻿ ﻿#InterviewingIo﻿ ﻿#CrackFaang﻿ ﻿﻿#Tpm﻿



