Single parents with sick kids

I'm curious, any single parents out there in SWE or EM roles out there - how do you manage with sick young kids at home?





It always seems a stressful juggling act with young kids getting sick often and needing parental care, and worrying that the company - even mostly understanding ones - will get fed up of "low capacity" days, or time away from keyboard for doctor's appointments, or even just not always making the weekly RTO days quota to work from home to care for them...while also constantly not being able to give the kids the full attention they need when home sick.





Has anyone figured out an effective strategy, not just for handling workload on those day, but best communication practices with their company/team/manager, while also providing the care the kids need?