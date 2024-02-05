NextAvailableId in
Has anyone interviewed @ EliseAI?
A head hunter reached out and is pushing me to senior. Can’t find much online about their interview structure or difficulty. Current TC $250k YOE 3
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I dropped out of their interview process after the recruiter call lol, seems like an okay enough company but seemed to have some red flags. The recruiter couldn't tell me much about the management, it was 100% in office, and they didn't really know why the role was open or why they were hiring for it specifically. Just seemed odd overall. I'd proceed with caution and also consider that a Senior role with 3 YOE is really uncommon
