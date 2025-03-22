tryhad in
Amazon Finance PM Interview
I have a an interview with Amazon for a senior pm, finance and business integrations role. I would love some insight from anyone in Amazon finance or in a similar role and anyone else who might be able to help me prep. This opportunity will mean the world to me so any advice is welcome
steechProduct Manager a day ago
Concentrate on customer obsession, dive deep, ownership l, invent and simplify and thing big. Maybe even are right a lot. Rest are not so important. Have around 10-12 stories in proper STAR format and with as much data as possible. Don’t fuss too much on lp. You can modify your stories to fit multiple lps. What matters is having a very well thought out coherent stories which showcases your leadership, management and decision making skills in this domain. Write down all the stories. Have examples where you led things by yourself and worked under lot of ambiguity and how you arrived at a solution. Also have examples of conflict resolution and stakeholder management. Be prepared for cross questioning on your stories and to answer any negative criticism of how you went about it (they are just seeing how you handle a curveball).
