Priyesh in  
Customer Service Specialist  

Entry level data analyst job!!!

Hello I have 4 year of experience in BPO sector as a customer service representative but now I'm looking for job change I have basic knowledge of power bi tool and python programming language if you have any openings in data analyst job for entry level then please do let me know
1
2383
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
I don't have a referral but I know that Google's Data Analytics course works with companies to help find jobs in the field. You might be able to find some leads here: https://grow.google/employers/

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,442