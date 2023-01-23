Priyesh in
Entry level data analyst job!!!
Hello I have 4 year of experience in BPO sector as a customer service representative but now I'm looking for job change I have basic knowledge of power bi tool and python programming language if you have any openings in data analyst job for entry level then please do let me know
My mail ID is priyeshsinghal17@gmail.com
1
2383
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I don't have a referral but I know that Google's Data Analytics course works with companies to help find jobs in the field. You might be able to find some leads here: https://grow.google/employers/
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,442