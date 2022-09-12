Google Secretly Uses the 'Quiet Hiring' Recruiting Strategy

The quiet hiring process first looks to internal candidates. More specifically, it looks to staff who have begun taking on duties and responsibilities above and beyond the parameters of their job description. The result is that they effectively begin working in the position they want, or at least start doing some of what it entails, before they actually get the job.





In return, employees prove to employers that they have what it takes to perform the job well. And not surprisingly, these employees tend to be those who get the raises and promotions. For employers, there is far less risk, as well as little to no cost associated with recruiting and training, saving what can amount to a lot of money.