Looking for a buddy in denver area
Hi,
I'm looking for a buddy to pair up and solve leetcode problems and do interview preparation in denver area. Im a java developer with 8Y exp.
Thanks!
Lugo4152
Hello! I’m not located in the Denver area but I’d be more than happy to establish a partnership to help one another through virtual means. Discord seems like a good start. It seems a bit counterproductive that I don’t have experience with Java but I have my share of experience with other languages like JavaScript and C++ including python.
ZeroAloof
Whats ur discord?
