Software Engineer  

Would you accept a bare minimum offer?

Before the recruiter talks to the compensation team I asked them what the bare minimum would be and they told me. After a few days, they come back with the offer and it is the exact same thing. Would you accept the bare minimum if you were me?
The total annual of the offer is %7 less than the average here on Levels.fyi while even the highest data point here does not have my YOE. In fact, the only data point lower than their offer here is two years old.

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Bare MINIMUM? No way, definitely negotiate that
ol648nSoftware Engineer  
What would you do if they come back with the same offer as the final one?

