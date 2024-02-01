anon143 in
Tech Career Pivot. Looking for direction.
I’ve spent the last 3 years as an ERP Implementation consultant, but am interested in pivoting into a Data Analyst/Business Analyst role. Currently hold a degree in Industrial Tech and an MBA. Any advice? I assume I should create a solid portfolio of SQL/Python/R projects but curious what anyone else’s thought’s are on the move.
gpt666Data Scientist
The real question is: Why do you want to pivot? What do you expect from the new role? Difficult to suggest something without knowing what direction you want to go.
