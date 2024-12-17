decafjava in
What companies are still hiring fully remote?
I recently got laid off from a company that I was working fully remote at and I'm in the market again looking for new opportunities. The thing is, after having gotten used to the fully remote lifestyle, I don't exactly want to go back to hybrid or in-office lol.
I know that fully remote roles have been slowly dwindling as companies push for RTO, but do y'all know what companies (if any) are still hiring fully remote?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
I've been looking for the same and the issue for me has been LinkedIn jobs shows a lot of "remote" roles, where it's falsely advertised for whatever reason. I saw some news recently saying Spotify plans to continue their remote-first culture, and offhand I know Airbnb and Coinbase are also on that list somewhere. There might be some resources online that are more comprehensive resources somewhere out there though, feel free to reply to this comment if one of you guys finds one!
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
I haven't used these websites too much myself, but I've found a few references to them on Reddit and whatnot and after a quick scan they look pretty legit: https://remoteok.com/ https://weworkremotely.com/ https://peoplefirstjobs.com/
