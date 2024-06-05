pavankumar0603 in
New C# Technologies To Learn
I’m currently a software developer with experience in C#, Entity Framework, and SQL Server, particularly in creating Web APIs. I’m looking to expand my skill set and would love your input on which technologies I should focus on next. Specifically, which technologies are most sought after by companies in the C# domain? For instance, should I explore Razor Pages, WPF, WCF, Azure, or something else?
Thanks for your advice!
SulkSoftware Engineer
Razor pages, WPF and WCF are slowly disappearing. Focus on Azure only
