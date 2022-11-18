CodeMonkey90 in
Should I join Amazon on January 3rd?
Have an offer with Advertisement org at Amazon with joining date on January 3rd. Getting nervous about joining. Should I pursue other options? Notably, I am on F1-OPT.
anytinggSoftware Engineer
That org should be okay. I think the orgs impacted recently were retail, alexa devices, and hr. I cant imagine they would cut ads given that they need to generate revenue. That said, I'd still pursue other options and accept this one
