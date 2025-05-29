LT in
Salariy range for fully remote UK based Senior Product Designer in the blockchain sector
richdevinProduct Designer at Adobe
Although this isn't specifically for the blockchain sector, here's some data points for PDs in the UK. You might be able to find the specific companies you're looking at by filtering this list too https://www.levels.fyi/t/product-designer/locations/united-kingdom
ltukProduct Designer
Thanks @richdevin. I have tried that but it seems quite hard to find specific to web3.0/blockchain. On the other hand, I’ve found useful stuff somewhere else: https://web3.career/web3-non-tech-salaries/design
