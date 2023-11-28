GunplaMaster in  
People forced to RTO: How has it actually been?

Question for anyone who has been "forced" to hybrid/RTO work (ex: Amazon, Salesforce, etc):


How has it actually been, in your experience?

GidgetSoftware Engineer at General Motors 
Not bad tbh. I don’t like it but it’s not terrible. Not gonna lie though when I’m ready to leave I’ll be looking exclusively for remote roles. No sense being here just so executives can feel better about the office space they’re paying for.
15

