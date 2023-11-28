GunplaMaster in
People forced to RTO: How has it actually been?
Question for anyone who has been "forced" to hybrid/RTO work (ex: Amazon, Salesforce, etc):
How has it actually been, in your experience?
12
4964
Sort by:
GidgetSoftware Engineer at General Motors
Not bad tbh. I don’t like it but it’s not terrible. Not gonna lie though when I’m ready to leave I’ll be looking exclusively for remote roles. No sense being here just so executives can feel better about the office space they’re paying for.
15
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,515