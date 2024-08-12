Job offer navigation

Knn3 in  
Data Science Manager  

I accepted a job offer last week. I just received an offer from a larger tech company for a significant pay raise (about 50 percent differential) from the offer I already accepted. How bad of practice is it to back out of an accepted offer? Would you recommend working at the smaller company for a year before seeing if I can get a similar offer or comparable raise in a year?

iamens  
I vote for getting that money when you still can. Every company is doing a business. So you too treat it as business.
