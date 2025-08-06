teclis1283 in
Working in Amazon Ads
Hello, I am curious what is it like working at Amazon or in Amazon ads team? I will be kicking off the interview process for a software manager position. Any insights will be helpful
3
1405
Sort by:
cocopopsFull Stack
SDMs get lots of flexibility in how they work and usually get to drive the impact they want if theyre driven. From an SDEs experience it looks like a great position to be in. Lots of pressure (at all FAANGs you’ll get this) but if you have a backbone you can push back on nearly everything non-critical. I would recommend having some technical background or interest in learning so as it will make the job significantly easier for you. Technical SDMs outperform non-technical SDMs often.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,526