Senior Network Developer at Oracle

Does anyone have an idea about Senior Network Developer role at Oracle in OCI team? I couldn’t find any interview experience on glassdoor or other platforms. Any help would be appreciated
TimBSoftware Engineer at Oracle 
I'm not on that team but have some familiarity with Oracle, the interview process is pretty standard and straight forward, but what did you want to know specifically?
Pinged you

