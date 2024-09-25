shadow98 in
Product design comp question
Hey everyone, I have a bachelor’s degree and about 4+ years of experience as a in UX and Service Design at a major financial institution in NYC (TC: ~$160K). I’m looking into new opportunities in the current market for UX/Product Design roles and wondering how much I should be targeting for total compensation. For those with a similar background and location, what range should I aim for in 2024?
Design69Product Designer
People voting $220k+ are hitting that Galaxy Gas a little too hard. You have 4 YOE. Be patient. Big money will come when you start to hit that 10+ YOE.
3
