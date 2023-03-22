RichNinja in
Relocation package question
How is a 10,000 USD applicable with receipts along with 2000 misc (no receipts needed) relocation package for moving to michigan from another state for a senior software position? Thr 10K includes things like travel, shipping, household items, rental car, furniture etc. Is it too low, mid-level or too high?
tryingtechTechnical Program Manager
That sounds like about what I’d expect. More generous than a lot I’ve seen.
