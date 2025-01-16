EatingCereal in
How to prepare for a data scientist job?
I currently have a bachelors in comp sci, and 3 years of experience as a software developer at Target. I also am in my last semester to get my masters in data science. What should I do or what should I practice in order to prepare my resume and myself to get a job as a data scientist? Specific projects, languages (besides Python), software, etc? Any advice is appreciated!
dsswe
In my experience as a Data Scientist you should learn to give good PowerPoint presentations
