AWS Leadership Shakeup
I cant help but notice that AWS are losing key folks in the leadership on a daily basis at the moment. Id be keen to hear from someone on the inside - what does this mean for AWS? What is morale like at the moment? Is it a case of buyer beware?
Having just accepted an offer at AWS - I cant help but feel a little concerned!
Thanks in advance!
Hwkj45Data Scientist
You made it through the gauntlet. Morale is good man. Once you get in, you'll get a much better feel for what's going on. Change is good for some, terrifying for others. I can say for sure, AWS is in a good spot from an innovation stand point. Amazon Ads is about to 📈🚀
