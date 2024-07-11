austron24 in
Moving to Netherlands
I'm thinking about moving to the Netherlands and getting a job in AI. Current I am an AI Engineer with 3 years experience.
Does anyone have experience moving to Netherlands?
frightfulhalibutProduct Manager
I moved to the Netherlands from the US in 2015 thinking I would do a year or two at most, and here we are and it's 2024. The pay is lower and taxes are substantially higher than in the US (not just the stuff withholding), plus the cost of living is higher than where I was previously in the states by a fairly wide margin. The housing market is more or less horrible. Even so, it was a good move and I am much happier for it because everything else around actually loving your life was better. Healthcare is great, public transit is solid - I managed to stay car-free for almost my entire time here.
11
ttttttttttttSoftware Engineering Manager
Cheers. I moved to Stockholm 5 years ago and feel the exact same.
7
