In Level Pay Raise Request

My company posts pay bands (low, middle, high), for each level, and compensation for me has always seemed to target the middle or 1-2% bellow that. It seems this might be a common target for most employees.

I’ve been here for several years and consistently received exceeded expectations in performance reviews and recently completed a Masters in CS (undergrad in EE). Has anyone successfully made a case for in-level salary increase in situations like this?

Would appreciate advice or examples on how to approach conversations like this.