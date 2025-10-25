Steve4879 in
In Level Pay Raise Request
My company posts pay bands (low, middle, high), for each level, and compensation for me has always seemed to target the middle or 1-2% bellow that. It seems this might be a common target for most employees.
I’ve been here for several years and consistently received exceeded expectations in performance reviews and recently completed a Masters in CS (undergrad in EE). Has anyone successfully made a case for in-level salary increase in situations like this?
Would appreciate advice or examples on how to approach conversations like this.
