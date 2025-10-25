Steve4879 in  
Computer Science at Georgia Institute of Technology 

In Level Pay Raise Request

My company posts pay bands (low, middle, high), for each level, and compensation for me has always seemed to target the middle or 1-2% bellow that. It seems this might be a common target for most employees.
I’ve been here for several years and consistently received exceeded expectations in performance reviews and recently completed a Masters in CS (undergrad in EE). Has anyone successfully made a case for in-level salary increase in situations like this? 
Would appreciate advice or examples on how to approach conversations like this. 
0
1788

About

Public

Tech

Members

851,567