AWS Cloud Bootcamp (Free)
AWS is offering a FREE cloud training and certification program for women interested in earning their AWS CPE in 8-weeks.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/aws-she-builds-skillup-cloudup-event-great-chance-earn-atul-kamble/
Other programs in ai/ml basics, security, and more. Check it out here and search for AWS Essential Days
AWS She Builds - SkillUp with CloudUp Event - Great Chance to Earn AWS Cloud Practitioner Certification Voucher from Accenture.
AWS She Builds presents AWS CloudUp - a flexible, 8 week, community-based learning program for women. If you're a student thinking about a career in tech, or a professional looking to re-skill, cross skill, or simply cloud curious this program is for you! Why you should join AWS CloudUp AWS CloudUp
