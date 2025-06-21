inorio in
Casual interview is also part of the evaluation process?
I applied to Equinix and was invited to a casual interview, which I attended. The interviewer was from HR, and I was told I had received a positive evaluation, so I had some expectations. However, today I was informed that I did not pass the document screening.
Looking back, I think one issue was that I went into the casual interview with almost no preparation.
Is it possible that the casual interview is also part of the evaluation process?
MLE3760ML / AI 8 hours ago
I once got an offer from a company, but for certain reasons, there was a lot of time between signing the offer and starting the job. During that time, I got invited to an informal lunch with my future team, essentially just to bond a bit with them before starting. I went there completely unprepared and got casually asked some super-technical questions by some future teammates. Obviously I didn't know the answer, and theyl company actually rescinded my offer afterwards (they didn't specifically say it wa because of this, but it waa very obvious). Very unethical and possibly illegal behavior, but as someone else said, you should just consider every interaction as a formal thing and come prepared.
