Interviews used as free consulting
Did anyone notice that these days lots companies use interviews as free consulting, especially for stuff related to AI.
Hope there is a blacklist for such companies, so other people could avoid them
buddyjumpsData Scientist
tale as old as time, just have to feel comfortable saying no
1ogtechSoftware Engineer
But usually wouldn’t know until talking to them, completely wast of time. Hopefully there are ways to blacklist these unethical people/companies
