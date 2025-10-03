boulderingnerd in
OpenAI $500B Valuation, $6.6B Tender Offer
"OpenAI has finalized a secondary share sale totaling $6.6 billion, allowing current and former employees to sell stock at a record $500 billion valuation, according to a person familiar with the transaction." - CNBC
For context, $6.6B is enough to cover every single home purchased in SF in the past year.
SF's real estate market is cooked cause of ChatGPT 😭
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Huge win for the employees though. Nice to see that the company growth upside isn't restricted to just the execs.
