OpenAI $500B Valuation, $6.6B Tender Offer

"OpenAI has finalized a secondary share sale totaling $6.6 billion, allowing current and former employees to sell stock at a record $500 billion valuation, according to a person familiar with the transaction." - CNBC


For context, $6.6B is enough to cover every single home purchased in SF in the past year.


SF's real estate market is cooked cause of ChatGPT 😭

TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google 
Huge win for the employees though. Nice to see that the company growth upside isn't restricted to just the execs.
