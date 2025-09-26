t0 in
Compensation in startups/scaleups?
Hey,
I'm interviewing with some startups/scaleups now (not yet at offer stage).
Love this platform here, but naturally there's little data for small companies (startups/scaleups). I cannot use BigTech data as a reference for a startup offer.
Are you aware of any databases for (aggregate) comp data for startups/scaleups, perhaps grouped by size?
Of course there's large variance, depending on size, funding, location.
Earlier stage will be lower on cash, but higher on equity etc.
Ultimately, I'm a bit in the dark with this topic and have no idea how to evaluate a first offer.
Of course, much easier if I have a few competing offers, but they might not all arrive at the same time of course.
Grateful for any tips!
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
One practical way to get a sense is to look at the startup’s funding stage and location, then compare it to similar companies on platforms like levels. For early stage, expect cash below market with equity as the “swing” variable. A good rule of thumb is to check if the total package feels aligned with both your market value and the company’s risk/reward profile. Always make sure to ask about refreshers too, not just the initial grant.
codemonkeySoftware Engineer at Stripe
I’d add: talk to people directly. Reaching out to current or ex-employees on LinkedIn can give you way more realistic numbers than any database. Even if they don’t share exact comp, they’ll often give ranges or advice on what’s negotiable (cash vs. equity).
