Compensation in startups/scaleups?

Hey,





I'm interviewing with some startups/scaleups now (not yet at offer stage).

Love this platform here, but naturally there's little data for small companies (startups/scaleups). I cannot use BigTech data as a reference for a startup offer.





Are you aware of any databases for (aggregate) comp data for startups/scaleups, perhaps grouped by size?

Of course there's large variance, depending on size, funding, location.

Earlier stage will be lower on cash, but higher on equity etc.





Ultimately, I'm a bit in the dark with this topic and have no idea how to evaluate a first offer.

Of course, much easier if I have a few competing offers, but they might not all arrive at the same time of course.





Grateful for any tips!