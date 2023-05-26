cloudleaf in
Does job hunting become easier after landing your first job?
Hey folks!
My question:
Does job hunting in general get easier after getting that first job? Meaning, you get more interviews and offers. Assuming the skills are there, of course.
I'm just worried that job hunting will be an endless hustle.
For reference, I switched careers, did a web develolpment bootcamp and been job hunting for 6 months.
The rate of getting an interview for me currently is about 1 interview in 100 applications.
BerMalBerIstDevOps
Yea for sure. The reality is most employers would rather have an employee who “has done X” rather than an employee who had “learned about X”
9
