How much devops do you do as a software engineer?
Title says it all. I'm hearing devops tasks creep up and take the majority of time in some cases. So wondering how common that is
u4Q69QosxNaoRQsrawSoftware Engineer
I'm at a major semiconductor company and we run our application on our GPUs in a cluster. There is always DevOps work to be done because when you run on bare metal it's faster to know how to do basic things yourself rather than submit a ticket with the overworked DevOps Person. So 10-20% of my time is DevOps stuff after we got a DevOps on the team. Before that it was 40-50%. It's useful stuff though, as a software engineer if you want to write fast applications it's often useful to know DevOps essentials.
FaresWSoftware Engineer
Someone who gets it. Bravo.
