ChatGPT Plugins!
https://openai.com/blog/chatgpt-plugins
The rate of improvement in ChatGPT is nuts. It'll be interesting to see it continue
Dkay14Software Engineer
Plugins I would like to see: - Compiler/parser for programming languages (to see if code compiles) - Read and write access to a given directory on the file system (to automatically change a code base) - Access to given tools, to be invoked in that directory (cargo test, npm test, ...) Then I could just say what I want, lean back and have a functioning program in the end.
