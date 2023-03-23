YUHIYOL in  
Software Engineering Manager  

ChatGPT Plugins!

https://openai.com/blog/chatgpt-plugins


The rate of improvement in ChatGPT is nuts. It'll be interesting to see it continue

Dkay14Software Engineer  
Plugins I would like to see: - Compiler/parser for programming languages (to see if code compiles) - Read and write access to a given directory on the file system (to automatically change a code base) - Access to given tools, to be invoked in that directory (cargo test, npm test, ...) Then I could just say what I want, lean back and have a functioning program in the end.
