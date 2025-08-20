Help me out

I’m a 3rd semester B.Tech student preparing for internships, aiming for an intern → PPO to build a strong foundation. I’m confused about my first step: MANG+ companies (Google, Microsoft, Adobe), Indian unicorns (Flipkart, Paytm, Zomato), service firms (Infosys, TCS, Wipro), or SEA tech companies (Shopee, Grab). My goal is to earn well, live a decent life, and settle in Southeast Asia. Which path should I target first?



