Help me out

I’m a 3rd semester B.Tech student preparing for internships, aiming for an intern → PPO to build a strong foundation. I’m confused about my first step: MANG+ companies (Google, Microsoft, Adobe), Indian unicorns (Flipkart, Paytm, Zomato), service firms (Infosys, TCS, Wipro), or SEA tech companies (Shopee, Grab). My goal is to earn well, live a decent life, and settle in Southeast Asia. Which path should I target first?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
Go after the biggest brand you can get first. Whether that’s MANG or a well-known unicorn, it’ll carry the most weight on your resume and open up SEA opportunities later. Service firms are fine if nothing else clicks, but they shouldn’t be your first choice.
2
