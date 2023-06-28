Philopatear Abdelmaseh Abdelfady in
How to get a job as a software engineering student?
If I still study software engineering, is it possible to get a job as a software engineer? And if it possible, how can I get it?
2
1641
Sort by:
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482
If you get that good that you can solve any coding interview they throw at you, they won't be able to ignore you (unless you fail the behaviourals or don't explain yourself out loud, which you can practice with pramp for free)