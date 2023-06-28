Philopatear Abdelmaseh Abdelfady in  
Software Engineer  

How to get a job as a software engineering student?

If I still study software engineering, is it possible to get a job as a software engineer? And if it possible, how can I get it?
2
1641
Sort by:
19g6vl1nzdqmcSoftware Engineer  
If I were you, I'd learn to do all questions in Grind 75. Once you're able to do all them, you'll CRUSH any technical interview (they contain all patterns that might appear in any coding interview).

If you get that good that you can solve any coding interview they throw at you, they won't be able to ignore you (unless you fail the behaviourals or don't explain yourself out loud, which you can practice with pramp for free)
1

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482