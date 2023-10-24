Sg513 in
Presales or Product Management - which one to choose?
I have 8 years of technical presales experience, and am debating btwn continuing on with technical presales for a software company, which is what I currently do, or getting in to product management - any advice? Why would you choose one field over another? Pros/cons?
Any insight is appreciated! Thanks.
Stick to tech presales. In a good company, it offers great potential but product management is a nightmare at many cos. & has good amount of competition
6
What are some exit opportunities if pre-sales goes down the drain?
