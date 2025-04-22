AimBot in
I can’t make a choice
I am going to McGill university.
The cons of each one :
EE : salary
CE : you are good at hardware and software but master of none
SWE: job security
Possible minor : AI, Aerospace, Software eng, computer science
What do yall think ?
Clayton SulbySoftware Engineer 2 days ago
Choosing Computer Engineering at my school allowed me to get a broad look at computers from both a computer science perspective and an electrical engineering perspective. I was able to find out I cared more about software and pivoted later.
