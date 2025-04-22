AimBot in  
Software Engineer  

I can’t make a choice

I am going to McGill university. 

The cons of each one :

EE : salary 
CE : you are good at hardware and software but master of none
SWE: job security 

Possible minor : AI, Aerospace, Software eng, computer science 

What do yall  think ?

Clayton SulbySoftware Engineer 2 days ago
Choosing Computer Engineering at my school allowed me to get a broad look at computers from both a computer science perspective and an electrical engineering perspective. I was able to find out I cared more about software and pivoted later.
