Lowballing after career break
Hi all, just wondering how to approach salary negotiations while returning back from a break (9 months). Any insights are welcome. I have a couple of offers in hand that are offering way less than my previous salary (20% less). Should I take this offer and try to hop as early as possible or should I wait for a better offer?
LordOsirisSoftware Engineering Manager
20% less of 100k don't take it 20% less of 600k take it there is important context missing.
