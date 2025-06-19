refer61614 in
16 billion passwords breached
https://appleinsider.com/articles/25/06/18/16-billion-logins-discovered-across-exposed-datasets-but-dont-panic
There may be some overlap, but seems like the largest breach by volume that has ever happened.
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Google
Idk what this article even means. I feel like I get a notification like this every month and desensitized to password leaks now.
refer61614Software Engineer at Google
16 billion is a lot of credentials, but I can't disagree with you. Lots of articles on this are also putting "Apple and Google" in the headline, but I haven't seen anything that says Apple and Google accounts were the ones that were breached.
