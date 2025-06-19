refer61614 in  
Software Engineer at Google 

16 billion passwords breached

https://appleinsider.com/articles/25/06/18/16-billion-logins-discovered-across-exposed-datasets-but-dont-panic


There may be some overlap, but seems like the largest breach by volume that has ever happened.

Cybersecurity professionals have discovered a series of exposed datasets which contain 16 billion credentials obtained by infostealers, but those that practice good password hygiene should be safe.

qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Google 
Idk what this article even means. I feel like I get a notification like this every month and desensitized to password leaks now.
17
refer61614Software Engineer at Google 
16 billion is a lot of credentials, but I can't disagree with you. Lots of articles on this are also putting "Apple and Google" in the headline, but I haven't seen anything that says Apple and Google accounts were the ones that were breached.
6

