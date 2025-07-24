Sam in
Poll
Should I take google’s offer?
I am currently a L3 in Databricks as a solutions engineer and there is a high possibility of getting promoted to L4 mid year and I currently earn around 130,000+£ as an L3( base, commission , RSUs)
I got an offer from google to join their Gtech Ads team as a technical solution consultant, they are offering 100,000£ ( base, bonus and RSUs) and don't seem to go above this number
Do you think I should take this for the brand value?
Closed
63 participants
6
1754
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
If promotion is a very real possibility in the near future, it doesn't make sense to me to take a role that's basically a down level and for lower pay. "Brand value" is cool, sure, but Databricks is also a pretty well-known name in the tech world and having that on your resume, plus a promotion while you were there, is definitely worth more compared to the Google name on your resume. Especially when factoring in the higher pay and all that.
4
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
Yeah, would have to agree with this. Why would you take a down-level AND a salary cut lol, doesn't make sense to me
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,526