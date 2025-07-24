Should I take google’s offer?

Poll

I am currently a L3 in Databricks as a solutions engineer and there is a high possibility of getting promoted to L4 mid year and I currently earn around 130,000+£ as an L3( base, commission , RSUs)





I got an offer from google to join their Gtech Ads team as a technical solution consultant, they are offering 100,000£ ( base, bonus and RSUs) and don't seem to go above this number





Do you think I should take this for the brand value?