Feeling Stuck

I am a university dropout (completed 60 credit hours out of 120; no associate degree, unfortunately), and I luckily got hired a year ago at Capgemini as a Fresh Graduate for decent pay ($5k per month). My yearly review is scheduled in three months, and I am aiming for a promotion, which will result in a pay increase of approximately 25%.
After getting promoted, my title will be Associate Consultant; I plan to earn some certs for Azure and search for a better job elsewhere. I am currently working as a SOC Analyst, so I am preparing for CompTIA CySA+, Azure SC-200, SC-300, and SC-100 certifications.
I am also on track to earn my PMP certificate by the end of the year.
So I have a question, should I risk with job hunting or should I stay for another year or two?
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
If you’re only a year in and already getting a promotion, I’d probably ride that momentum for a bit longer. Use the next year to build depth and collect some tangible project wins you can point to. Once you’ve got those and the certs under your belt, you’ll be in a much stronger position to job hunt from a place of leverage rather than impatience.
8
swedragonSoftware Engineer
Thanks for the insightful comment! I appreciate it.
