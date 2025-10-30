Feeling Stuck

Poll





After getting promoted, my title will be Associate Consultant; I plan to earn some certs for Azure and search for a better job elsewhere. I am currently working as a SOC Analyst, so I am preparing for CompTIA CySA+, Azure SC-200, SC-300, and SC-100 certifications.





I am also on track to earn my PMP certificate by the end of the year.





So I have a question, should I risk with job hunting or should I stay for another year or two?

I am a university dropout (completed 60 credit hours out of 120; no associate degree, unfortunately), and I luckily got hired a year ago at Capgemini as a Fresh Graduate for decent pay ($5k per month). My yearly review is scheduled in three months, and I am aiming for a promotion, which will result in a pay increase of approximately 25%.