My journey of an interview and a rescinded offer at Hasura

Hey everyone, I wanted to share my recent experience, to help others be more cautious in their job search. After a thorough interview process, I received an offer from Hasura, signed the offer & resigned from my current job, and stopped interviewing elsewhere. However, the offer was rescinded. Thankfully, my previous employer allowed me to withdraw my resignation, but it impacted my professional standing & caused many other disruptions.





So, just a heads up: when navigating job offers, make sure to **get everything in writing**, **keep interviewing even after accepting an offer**, and **keep your bridges intact during resignation/notice period**. Stay vigilant!