What's one benefit your company offers that truly makes a difference
Many companies offer standard perks, such as health insurance and vacation days, but some go the extra mile with unique or meaningful benefits. From mental Health days to flexible work hours or education stipends, what's one benefit at your workplace that genuinely improves your work-life balance or productivity?
Let's share and learn from each other!
19g615l24vw761Backend Software Engineer 2 days ago
Being able to work remotely outside the country
MLE3760ML / AI 2 days ago
How does that work legally? Are you technically a contractor? This can become very complicated due to different tax laws and tax residencies (often overlapping)
