Crowdstrike offers $10 UberEats gift card

https://techcrunch.com/2024/07/24/crowdstrike-offers-a-10-apology-gift-card-to-say-sorry-for-outage/


“To express our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or late night snack is on us!”

Several people who received the CrowdStrike offer found that the gift card didn't work, while others got an error saying the voucher had been canceled.

Objectively hilarious: "On Wednesday, some of the people who posted about the gift card said that when they went to redeem the offer, they got an error message saying the voucher had been canceled. When TechCrunch checked the voucher, the Uber Eats page provided an error message that said the gift card 'has been canceled by the issuing party and is no longer valid.'"
