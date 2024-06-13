ScrapedScrewsader in
Apple losing its edge?
Not only is apple super late to the AI train, but they aren't even doing things themselves. Very un-Apple of them to rely on a partnership for such an important part of their offering.
Also, how does this play into their "privacy obsession"? Is OpenAI not going to get any data?
Lastly, there's a bunch of features that are just cherry picked popular requests. Snapping windows on MacOS? Ok yeah, long overdue, but is this innovation that gets announced on a stage now?
Sure, isolating these features to only the latest hardware will pump sales. That doesn't change that they're losing their edge.
professorxcodeRecruiter
Not true. Apple used Google search and google maps until their own product was good enough to be stand alone. They are doing the same here. Eventually their own one will take over and it won’t parter with chatGPT
While they are at it maybe they should get rid of Google as the default search on IPhone and rewrite Google search too.