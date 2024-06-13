Apple losing its edge?

Not only is apple super late to the AI train, but they aren't even doing things themselves. Very un-Apple of them to rely on a partnership for such an important part of their offering.





Also, how does this play into their "privacy obsession"? Is OpenAI not going to get any data?





Lastly, there's a bunch of features that are just cherry picked popular requests. Snapping windows on MacOS? Ok yeah, long overdue, but is this innovation that gets announced on a stage now?





Sure, isolating these features to only the latest hardware will pump sales. That doesn't change that they're losing their edge.