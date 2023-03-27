unolebg in
Stock-option
Hey guys,
I'm students who wants to be software engineer. But i don't understand about the stock-options if the company give the stocks for free or if they just made a cheaper price.
And last Questions,
Does Master in CS make the students become a software engineer mid-level or not.
As far as level, I would expect to be hired at a Jr level just like anyone else without experience. You may be able to command more salary than someone who doesn't have a degree to start, but I personally wouldn't hire anyone without experience at anything but a Jr level.