Stock-option

Hey guys,

I'm students who wants to be software engineer. But i don't understand about the stock-options if the company give the stocks for free or if they just made a cheaper price.

And last Questions,

Does Master in CS make the students become a software engineer mid-level or not.

engleader78Software Engineering Manager  
The two ways to get stock are options and RSUs. Stock options allow you to buy a predetermined number of stock at a strike price. RSUs or restricted stock units are given as part of the package and are yours when they vest.

As far as level, I would expect to be hired at a Jr level just like anyone else without experience. You may be able to command more salary than someone who doesn't have a degree to start, but I personally wouldn't hire anyone without experience at anything but a Jr level.
4

