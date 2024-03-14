seriously in
Strategic hire to deny bonus and yearly salary increment
I was hired 2 days after the deadline Last year to qualify for yearly bonus and yearly salary increment.
Just realized this now as deadline to notify the employees about the increase was today and I do not have any 1:1 planned for the rest of the day, I feel cheated.
So I'll be on this salary untill Apr '25 (18 months)
There should really be a good course about salary negotiation and education.
TC: 150k (base + bonus) (no stocks)
KartikAEAccount Executive
That's why Levels offers negotiation coaching too. I had an offer that put me in a similar position but the coach I worked with helped me push the start date sooner to qualify for the yearly bonus right away. I didn't even think about it until my coach brought it up. https://www.levels.fyi/services/?from=subnav
